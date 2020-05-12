Embedded Computing Market to Grow at 8.7% CAGR to Reach US$ 67.3 Bn by 2027

Embedded computing market on a global scenario was valued at US$ 32.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 67.3 Bn by 2027.

The growing adoption of IoT application in diverse industries is one of the crucial factors influencing the embedded computing market. Additionally, the increased need for superior performance, secure connectivity, lower cost, power efficiency, and faster time to market are other significant factors bolstering market growth. Smaller and energy-efficient semiconductors are now available in the market owing to advancements in the design of semiconductor. It has further enabled design engineers to enhance security and system intelligence across a wide range of products. Embedded systems are well-matched to fulfill the demand for such products.

Some of the major players include Advantech Co., Ltd., Arms Holdings, Fujitsu, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., STMicroelectronics, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Texas Instruments Incorporated, among others.

The global study on Embedded Computing Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Embedded systems are used in wide-ranging applications, which differs from low to high-cost consumer electronics to medical devices, industrial equipment to weapon control systems, entertainment devices and aerospace systems to academic equipment, among others. The automotive industry is expected to be a key driver for the embedded computing market. At present, a modern vehicle contains between 25 or 100 electronic control units (ECUs). These systems are generally portioned based on domains, namely real-time body controls and infotainment controls. The real-time body controls include a different category such as chassis control, body control, powertrain control, and active safety control. The second category, the infotainment controls, includes navigation, information management, computing, external communication, and entertainment. Embedded computing in modern vehicles is segmented into different domains, mainly differentiated by the criticality of the function executed.

The application of an embedded system in vehicles has witnessed a high growth in the past two decades owing to demand better features. Also, the emergence of autonomous cars is a key factor expected to influence the demand for embedded systems in the automotive sector. In February 2019, STMicroelectronics collaborated with Virscient to allow quicker delivery of connected-car systems with ST’s Telemaco3P automotive application processors. ST’s Telemaco3P integrates Dual-Arm Cortex-A7 processors with an independent Arm Cortex-M3 subsystem, an embedded hardware security module, as well as a set of connectivity interfaces.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The report analyzes factors affecting Embedded Computing Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Embedded Computing Market in these regions.

GLOBAL EMBEDDED COMPUTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Embedded Computing Market – By Component

Microprocessors

Microcontrollers

Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

Digital Signal Processors

Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAS)

Memory

Software

Others

Global Embedded Computing Market – By Industry Vertical

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Transport

Government & Enterprise

Communication

Others

Global Embedded Computing Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle EAST & Africa (MEA)

South America

