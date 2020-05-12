Genomics Market Expected to Reach US$ 32,995.3 Mn in 2025 – Thermo Fisher, Illumina, Eurofins, Qiagen, Agilent, BGI, Bio-Rad, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher, GE Healthcare

The genomics market is driven by the driving factor such as growth in investments & funds for genomics, declining cost of sequencing procedures, increasing number of start-up companies and technological developments in genomics are likely to drive the market in the coming years. The market is likely to restrain its growth due to the factors such as nonexistence of skilled professionals and high cost of equipment used in genomics. Whereas the trend of utilizing the technologies in genomics for various applications are likely to propel the growth of the market.

The genomics market as per the technology the segment is segmented as sequencing, microarray, polymerase chain reaction, nucleic acid extraction & purification and others. The market of sequencing has the highest market share in 2017, contributing a market share of 38.1% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The higher acceptance of the sequencing procedures for the genomics are likely to propel the genomics market in the coming future. Likewise the microarray contributed 28.0% of the market share in the year 2017 and is expected to be the fastest growing market in the coming near future.

The product & service segment of the genomics market includes instruments/systems, consumables and services. The product & service segment for the genomics market was valued at US$ 14,728.6 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, to reach US$ 32,995.3 Mn by 2025. The instruments/systems segments is likely to dominate the market in the coming future owing to the offerings such as accuracy, speed, support across the globe for the systems used in the gene synthesis and genomics. The consumables segments are the fastest growing segment in the product & service as these are extensively used for the genomics projects. The segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report genomics market are Association for Responsible Research and Innovation in Genome Editing, BioBank Japan, Beijing Genomics Institute, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Biotechnology, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, National Center for Biotechnology Information, Institute of Chemical Biology, Dubai Cord Blood and Research Center, Dubai Health Authority, European Union, Food and Drug Administration and more.

