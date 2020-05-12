Global Waste to Energy Market, by Technology, by Region, Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2020-2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Waste To Energy (WTE) Market is anticipated to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2025. Increasing electricity demand together with growing dependency on renewable sources to produce energy due to depleting petrochemical reserves is probably going to drive waste to energy market over the forecast timeframe. As of 2015, more than 50% of the global population lives in urban areas and, therefore, accelerating municipal solid waste accumulation. Garbage has been a worrying cause for native governing bodies mostly in developing areas. Government organizations have been supporting the growth by giving relaxation on taxes as well as providing incentives. Favorable government regulations in the form of tax benefits and financial incentives have had a positive influence on the growth of this market. Waste to Energy is expected to solve the environmental problems related to waste by reducing the volume and decreasing the greenhouse gas emissions. The rise in economic development is anticipated to lead to the rising municipal domestic waste and henceforth will drive the demand for waste to energy market. A shift in focus towards substitutes like coal with renewable resources to cut back carbon content is also expected to play a vital role in shaping the industry.

Among technology, thermal technology accounts for the largest market size in the global Waste to Energy (WTE) market during the forecast period.

Thermal technology is the dominating segment over the forecast period and estimated to lead the market over the forecast period. Thermal-based incineration technology is the leading segment in the overall waste to energy market. Health concerns due to an emission of flue gasses via thermal WTE technology has been a major challenge for the industry over the recent past. Alternative thermal technologies like pyrolysis, gasification and plasma arc gasification are expected to lower carbon emissions and witness the growth in demand. Moreover, a shift in trend towards replacing conventional energy generating from fossil fuels with renewable energy to ensure energy security and reduce carbon emissions are potential factors to drive industry growth. The biological method of energy management is projected to show robust growth over the forecast period.

Europe accounts for the largest share of the Global Waste to Energy (WTE) market during the forecast period.

Geographically, Europe dominates the overall waste to energy market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period Increasing solid waste in the developing and emerging countries has resulted in rising public concern relating to the subsequent health and environmental impacts. Owing to the high generation of industrial waste coupled with stringent EU-wide waste legislation has led to accelerated market growth in the region. Rising energy demand, the growing industrialization is also a trend saw in recent years which is expected to enhance product demand over the coming years. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market led by Japan and China.

Global Waste to Energy Market (WTE): Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Waste Management Inc., A2A SpA, Veolia, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, MVV Energie AG, Keppel Seghers, Babcock & Wilcox Vølund A/S, Ramboll Group A/S, ARX Arcillex SA, Xcel Energy Inc., Wheelabrator Technologies Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, C&G Environmental Protection Holdings Ltd., China Everbright International Ltd., Green Conversion Systems LLC, Foster Wheeler AG, Jansen Combustion & Boiler Technologies, Plasco Energy Group Inc., and Veolia Environment SA are the leading players of Waste to Energy market across the globe.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of global waste to energy market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of waste to energy and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

Table of Contents

1. Research Framework

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Product Overview

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Qualitative Research

2.1.1. Primary & Secondary Sources

2.2. Quantitative Research

2.2.1. Primary & Secondary Sources

2.3. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.4. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Industry Participants

2.5. Market Size Estimation

2.6. Assumption for the Study

2.7. Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Industry Impact and Forces

4.2.1. Growth Drivers

4.2.2. Challenges

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Company market share analysis,2018

4.5. Growth Potential analysis,2018

4.6. Porter’s Five forces analysis

4.6.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.7. PESTEL Analysis

4.8. Strategic Outlook

5. Global Waste to Energy Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Technology

5.2.2. By Region

6. Global Waste to Energy Market, By Technology

6.1. Key Technology Trends

6.2. Thermal

6.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.2.1.1. Incineration

6.2.1.1.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.2.1.2. Gasification

6.2.1.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.2.1.3. Pyrolysis

6.2.1.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.3. Biological

6.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7. Global Waste to Energy Market, By Region

7.1. Key Regional Trends

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Technology, 2015-2025

7.2.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Technology, 2015-2025

7.3.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Technology, 2015-2025

7.4.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Technology, 2015-2025

7.5.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

7.6. Middle east & Africa

7.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7.6.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Technology, 2015-2025

7.6.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

8. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis and Strategic Outlook)

8.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

8.2 Waste Management Inc.

8.3 A2A SpA

8.4 Veolia

8.5 Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

8.6 MVV Energie AG

8.7 Keppel Seghers

8.8 Babcock & Wilcox Vølund A/S

8.9 Ramboll Group A/S

8.10 ARX Arcillex SA

8.11 Xcel Energy Inc.

8.12 Wheelabrator Technologies Inc.

8.13 Covanta Holding Corporation

8.14 C&G Environmental Protection Holdings Ltd.

8.15 China Everbright International Ltd

8.16 Green Conversion Systems LLC

8.17 Foster Wheeler AG

8.18 Jansen Combustion & Boiler Technologies

8.19 Plasco Energy Group Inc.

8.20 Veolia Environment SA

