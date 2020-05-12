Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2024

The latest report by IMARC Group, entitled “Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, finds that the Saudi Arabia Weight Loss market reached a value of US$ 1,030 Million in 2018. According to the Saudi Food and Nutrition Association, around 68% of the population in Saudi Arabia is currently obese or overweight. This can be attributed to the desert climate characterized by extreme heat during the day, owing to which Saudis prefer to stay indoors and participate less in physical activities like cycling, walking and running. As a result of the increasing obesity rates, the weight loss industry has gained traction in the region. It has also been supported by improvements in healthcare infrastructure along with growing awareness among people regarding health and fitness.

Market Trends:

As a result of the rising cases of non-communicable diseases associated with unhealthy weight gain, such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity, the Ministry of Health has issued Dietary Guidelines for Saudis. These guidelines aim at promoting citizens’ awareness of what to eat, in terms of both the quality and quantity of food, as well as their daily proportions and requirements of nutrients. Along with this, the Saudi Health Insurance Council allotted a budget of around SAR 500 Million in 2018, which covers weight loss surgeries such as gastric bypass, liposuction and biliopancreatic diversion under the citizens’ standard insurance policy. On account of these factors, the market value is projected to reach US$ 1,598 Million by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2024.

Market Segmentation:

Based on diets, the market has been segmented into supplements, meals and beverages. Currently, supplements, such as protein shakes, capsules and tablets, dominate the weight loss market in Saudi Arabia.

On the basis of equipment, the market has been segregated into fitness equipment and surgical equipment. Fitness equipment covers vascular and strength training equipment. On the other hand, surgical equipment includes minimally invasive/bariatric equipment and non-invasive equipment.

Based on services, fitness centers and health clubs lead the Saudi Arabia weight loss market. Other major weight loss services include consulting services, surgical clinics, online weight loss programs and others.

The market has also been categorized based on gender into men and women. Presently, men dominate the market, accounting for the majority of the overall market share.

On the basis of age groups, consumers between the age group of 31 to 60 years account for the largest share. This segment is followed by consumers between 15 to 30 years, consumers with more than 60 years and consumers below 15 years of age.

The competitive landscape of the Saudi Arabia weight loss market has also been analyzed with the profiles of some of the leading players operating in the market.

