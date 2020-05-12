Sports Bottle Market by Type, of Material, by Distribution Channel, by Region, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2025

The global market for sports bottles is displaying steady growth over recent years. The fitness enthusiasts have resulted in an augmented demand in the fitness and exercise accessories industry thereby sports bottles being one of the essential accessories have witnessed significant growth in the bottle market. Consumers are increasingly shifting towards a healthier lifestyle, growing sports events and innovating, attractive sport bottles designs that create a purchase desire among the consumers. Moreover, increasing environmental awareness is additionally influencing the demand for reusable water bottles. To cater to the rising demand, the vendors are focusing on providing eco-friendly and sustainable sports bottles. The easy availability, convenience, and inexpensiveness of plastic sports bottles have contributed to their vast usage globally. Additionally, the market is driven by the high demand for and a widened scope of convenience products in the global market. Fast-paced lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and refining standards of living have mainly contributed to the current trend, especially in developing economies. Furthermore, the growing population and their concern about health fitness, are expected to stimulate the growth of fitness clubs thereby increasing the demand for sports bottles market.

Plastic sports bottle segment accounted for the significant market share of the global sports bottle market during the forecast period

Bottles are a part of consumer’s daily lives, especially who go on outdoors for various activities like sports, travel, work purposes, and others. Sports Bottle comes in different sizes, shapes, and material. Owing to the features such as non-contaminating, flexible to rigid and shatter resistant plastic sports bottle are more preferred. Due to the characteristics like lightweight and offer crystal-clear visibility consumer go for them. Additionally, manufacturers can easily mold the bottles into various shapes and add handles and measurement marks into the bottles. Moreover, the shipment cost of plastic sports bottles is relatively less. Stainless steel bottles are generally used in hiking, provide a safe option for travelers due to the insulating properties of stainless steel. As people are engaging in sports and related activities, the consumers look for bottled water to keep themselves hydrated during their exercises. Aluminum offers durability to sports bottles. However, its use is less compared with other materials because it can result in wear and tear. Such benefits will fuel the growth of the sports water bottle market over the forecast period. The increasing health awareness, rising sports activities, both indoor and outdoor expected to fuel the demand for sports bottle market across the globe.

North America accounts for the largest share of the global sports bottle market during the forecast period

Geographically, North America constituted the lion’s share of the entire sports bottle market during the forecast period 2019-2025. Due to the growth of the health and fitness industry people are becoming more fitness enthusiasts which are projected to increase the demand for a sports bottle. Hydration is integral while doing physical activities like jogging. To remain hydrated, the individual has the necessity to carry a bottle of water conveniently. This will drive the demand for sports bottles. Additionally, these bottles are used as a promotional item for fitness centers and sports events, like a marathon. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to the rising health-concerned among the young population, anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Global Sports Bottle Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Nike, Adidas AG, Puma SE, Milton, Shantou Zhisheng Plastics Co. Ltd., Tupperware, Thermos, Pacific Market International (PMI), Lock & Lock, CAMELBAK, Haers, SIGG, Klean Kanteen, and Polar Bottle are the leading player in global sports bottle market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of global sports bottle market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of sports bottle production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

