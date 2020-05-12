Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market Expected to Reach US$ 7,363.3 7 Mn By 2025 – InTouch , Advanced ICU Care, Koninklijke, CEIBA-TELEICU, Banner Health, Eagle Telemedicine, Apollo Tele Health Services, SOC Telemed, iMDsoft, Cloudbreak Health

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

The Tele-intensive care unit market is driven by the driving factor such as, the rising demand for remote patient monitoring, growing government initiatives for telemedicine and increasing ICU admissions and shortage of intensivists. However, the market is likely face the restraining factors such as, regulatory barriers for telemedicine and high cost of treatment and expensive set-up. The future trend that is likely to drive the market growth with the development of tele-ICU in neurology and cardiology.

The Tele-intensive care unit market as per the type segment is segmented as centralized, decentralized, and others. The market of centralized segment has the highest market share in 2017, contributing to tele-intensive care unit market is of 52.5% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00000959

The component segment of the tele-intensive care unit market includes hardware and software. The hardware segment for the tele-intensive care unit market was valued at US$ 1,227.4 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 5,798.6 Mn by 2025. The hardware segment and is expected to be the largest growing segment in the forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report tele-intensive care unit market are American Telemedicine Association, Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, Intensive Care Unit, Nongovernmental Organizations, Tele-Intensive Care Unit, Social Endeavour For Health And Telemedicine, Saudi Ministry of Health and among others.

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00000959

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.