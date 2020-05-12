Vaccine Storage Equipment Market Rising demand by Key Players – American Biotech Supply , Arctiko A/S , Eppendorf Ag , Evermed S.R.L.

Global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market research report presents a comprehensive overview of market size, share, evolution, trends, and forecast, and growth opportunities of Vaccine Storage Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This report offers comprehensive analysis on global Vaccine Storage Equipment market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Vaccine Storage Equipment market. In-depth study of market size with data Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and Graphs & Statistics which helps easy to understand detailed breakdown of market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors American Biotech Supply , Arctiko A/S , Eppendorf Ag , Evermed S.R.L. , Haier Biomedical , Helmer Scientific , Labcold , Panasonic Healthcare Co., Ltd , Philipp Kirsch Gmbh , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 0.85 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of 5.1 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Vaccine Storage Equipment market is significantly driven by the increasing government investments to promote vaccine research and development. According to the Government of United Kingdom, the government is actively taking the coordinated actions to address vaccine development. The United Kingdom government has invested around $120 million between 2016 to 2021 for the development of new vaccines for various diseases infectious diseases. Also, the United Kingdom Vaccine Network has also supported the government to shortlist and identify targeted opportunities for the most promising vaccines that would help to combat infectious diseases with epidemic potential in order to address structural issues related to the UK’s vaccine infrastructure. Similarly, globally pharmaceutical companies invested about $58.8 billion in R&D in 2015, Pharmaceutical R&D and a significant part of it is invested in drug and vaccine development as per the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. With the development of new generation of vaccines is making public health better thus, reducing the burden of diseases such as pneumococcal and rotavirus disease such as cancer caused by human papilloma virus. As a result, the demand and adoption of vaccine storage equipment would increase as it is especially designed to store vaccine and other medical products at a stable temperature to ensure that they do not degrade, promoting the growth of the market. However, complex regulatory procedures and huge capital investments are expected to hinder the growth of the Vaccine Storage Equipment market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the Vaccine Storage Equipment market is segmented into product, type and end-user. The product segment of Vaccine Storage Equipment market is classified into refrigerators, freezers and other equipment of which refrigerators segment holds the largest market share owing to the growing acceptance of vaccine refrigerators and freezers in research and educational institutes and increasing research and development activities in such sectors and institutes. Based on the type segment, the vaccine storage market is diversified into refrigerated storage and refrigerated transport. The end-user segment includes retailers, distributors, clearing and forwarding agents and others.

The regional analysis of Vaccine Storage Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America dominates the Vaccine Storage Equipment market owing to the increasing research on vaccines, growing prevalence of infectious diseases and growing awareness about immunization programs among people. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market region during the forecast period 2018-2025. The major reasons for the growth of Asia-Pacific are improving healthcare facilities and healthcare expenditure. Also, countries such as India and China offer lucrative growth opportunities across the region over the forecast period.

The Vaccine Storage Equipment Market report mainly includes the major company profiles with their annual sales & revenue, business strategies, company major products, profits, industry growth parameters, industry contribution on a global and regional level. This report covers the global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market performance in terms of value and sales volume contribution. In-depth information on manufacturer share, business revenue, price, and gross profit & margin, product figure, product advantage and disadvantage comparison & many more for business intelligence.

The Vaccine Storage Equipment Market research report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market industry. The report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced Market intelligence which plays a crucial part in strategizing. Geographical Breakdown based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and Market demand and supply scenarios. The report provides an in-depth insight into the global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market industry covering all important parameters that cover Market Challenge, Driver, and Key Economic Indicators of Countries, Business Revenue Share, Distribution by Region, Downstream Consumer, and Cost Structure & Forecast.

Essential Features & key highlights of the report:

Key players:

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Refrigerators

Freezers

Other Equipment

By Type:

Refrigerated Storage

Refrigerated Transport

By End-user:

Retailers

Distributors

Clearing and Forwarding Agents

Others

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report provides a basic overview of the Vaccine Storage Equipment industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Vaccine Storage Equipment industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs and tables. The report answers future development trend of Vaccine Storage Equipment based on of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Vaccine Storage Equipment Market.

