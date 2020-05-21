In this report, the Global E-paper Display (EPD) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global E-paper Display (EPD) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-e-paper-display-epd-market-insights-forecast-to-2026



E-paper display also known as electronic paper or electronic ink display. They are display devices that mimic the appearance of ordinary ink on paper. Unlike conventional backlit flat panel displays that emit light, electronic paper displays reflect light like paper. This may make them more comfortable to read, and provide a wider viewing angle than most light-emitting displays. An ideal e-paper display can be read in direct sunlight without the image appearing to fade.

The growth of the E-paper Display market is driven by the increasing E-Reader, and also driven by other factors, such as an increasing adoption of ESL in the retail industry. However, factors such as high investment and installation cost are hindering the growth of this market.

The main players in this Market are E Ink, OED, Qualcomm, Liquavistar, Plastic Logic, Pervisive, Displays, LG Display, Gamma Dynamics and ITRI. The largest share of the manufacturer is E-Ink, which dominates the market.

E-paper technology offers the benefits of low power consumption and sunlight readability which results in an improved performance. E-paper display technology has the potential to compete with the established and mature display technologies especially LCD. There is an increase in the adoption of e-paper display by the designers of consumer electronic devices due to the performance benefits it offers. Many new e-paper technologies are lined up for commercialization and will certainly help in increasing the adoption rate of the e-paper display.

E-paper display are mostly used in the E-Reader and ESL industry. At present, in developed countries, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is generally at a more advanced level. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced R & D capability and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Asia companies.

China’s Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is still an undeveloped market. China is a large population country, there are only few manufacturers which can produce the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) product. With the popularity of NFC smartphone, more and more supermarket and retail stores choose the ESL, which is cost effective and more convenient.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

In the coming years, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China. China has about 100 thousand chain supermarket and the penetration rate of ESL is only 1~2%.Although Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) brings a lot of opportunities, the study recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the E-paper Display (EPD) 4900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the E-paper Display (EPD) 4900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the E-paper Display (EPD) 4900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 756 million in 2019. The market size of E-paper Display (EPD) 4900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global E-paper Display (EPD) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global E-paper Display (EPD) market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-paper Display (EPD) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Production and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper production analysis, import and export analysis, and pricing analysis for the global E-paper Display (EPD) market. As part of production analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for production capacity, production volume by region, and global production and production by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for price by manufacturer and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2026. The import and export analysis for the global E-paper Display (EPD) market has been provided based on region.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global E-paper Display (EPD) market, covering important regions, viz, China and Taiwan.. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global E-paper Display (EPD) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global E-paper Display (EPD) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global E-paper Display (EPD) market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

E Ink

OED

Qualcomm

Liquavistar

Plastic Logic

Pervisive Displays

LG Display

Gamma Dynamics

ITRI

E-paper Display (EPD) Breakdown Data by Type

Glass-based electronic paper

Flexible electronic paper

E-paper Display (EPD) Breakdown Data by Application

E-Reader

Electronic Shelf Label

Other Applications

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-e-paper-display-epd-market-insights-forecast-to-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com