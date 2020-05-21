Global Electronic Fuzes Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Electronic Fuzes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electronic Fuzes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

引信是一种附加在弹药上的电子或机械装置，在需要的时间和地点提供可靠和安全的引爆。这些装置控制着弹药与发射平台的安全分离并触发爆炸。导弹、火箭、炸弹、炮弹和其他弹药是现代战争中军队发射能力的重要组成部分。由于这些弹药都装有炸药，在储存、发射和搬运过程中总是有爆炸的危险。这需要在这些弹药中加入一些安全装置。安全系统应该工作到弹药被推进和发射后，发射机构应该控制。为了达到这一目的，还需要在弹药中有一个装弹机构。所有上述的必需品都是由一种叫做引信的小玩意来满足的。

引信的基本功能是武装、安全、射击和目标传感。机械引信的保险、解除保险和点火机构主要涉及机械部件、连杆机构和其他机构。由于机械引信的简单和易于概念化，它是最早发展起来的引信，至今仍被用于许多不同类型的弹药。由机械装置操作的引信利用机械连接，如齿轮、弹簧、转子、滑块和柱塞或其中一些的组合。由于广泛的安全要求，机械引信有许多部件，并且是发条结构设计。

在设计机械引信和电气引信时，有一些主要的考虑因素。这些因素包括安全性和抗逆性、使用中的劣化、搬运和储存、动作的可靠性、结构简单和足够的强度。由于广泛的安全要求，机械引信通常有许多部件，并且是发条结构设计。电子引信是在20世纪60年代中期发展起来的，此后，这一技术不断发展。今天，电子引信正在许多现代武器系统中使用，并在许多地方取代了机械引信。

The industry’s leading producers are L3 Technologies, Orbital ATK and Kaman, which accounted for 23.64%, 17.83% and 13.99% of revenue in 2019, respectively.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Electronic Fuzes market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Electronic Fuzes industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Electronic Fuzes YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 803.1 million in 2019. The market size of Electronic Fuzes will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Electronic Fuzes market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Electronic Fuzes market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Fuzes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Production and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper production analysis, import and export analysis, and pricing analysis for the global Electronic Fuzes market. As part of production analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for production capacity, production volume by region, and global production and production by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for price by manufacturer and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2026. The import and export analysis for the global Electronic Fuzes market has been provided based on region.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Electronic Fuzes market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, India, Israel and South Africa. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Electronic Fuzes market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Electronic Fuzes market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Electronic Fuzes market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

L3 Technologies

Orbital ATK (Northrop Grumman)

Kaman

Expal (Maxam Group)

JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH

Reutech

DIXI Microtechniques

Sandeep Metalcraft

Reshef Technologies

Electronic Fuzes Breakdown Data by Type

Mortar Fuzes

Artillery Fuzes

Rocket and Missile Fuzes

Aircraft Fuzes

Others

Electronic Fuzes Breakdown Data by Application

Civil Applications

Military Applications

Other Applications

