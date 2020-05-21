Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Power Management IC (PMIC) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Power Management IC (PMIC) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Power management ICs are used to manage power requirements and to support voltage scaling and power delivery sequencing in power electronic devices. They are the key components in any electronic device with a power supply, battery, or power cord and they optimize power usage. The power management ICs that are used in smartphones referred to as smartphone power management ICs.

Major players in the industry include Texas Instruments, Qualcomm and Analog Devices, which accounted for 18.984%, 8.405% and 7.751% of revenue in 2019, respectively.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Power Management IC (PMIC) market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Power Management IC (PMIC) industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Power Management IC (PMIC) YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 38300 million in 2019. The market size of Power Management IC (PMIC) will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Industrial Driver ICs

Smart Home ICs

Standard Power ICs

Mobile Digital ICs

Others

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Consumer Electronics

Adapter and Charger

LED Lighting

Vehicle Electronics

Industry

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The Power Management IC (PMIC) key manufacturers in this market include:

Texas Instruments

Qualcomm

Analog Devices

STMicroelectronics

ON Semi

Infineon

NXP

Toshiba

Maxim Integrated

Dialog Semiconductor

Renesas

Power Integrations

Skyworks

Silergy

ROHM

MediaTek Inc.

Microchip

On-Bright Electronics

Cypress Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

