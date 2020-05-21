Global Thermoelectric Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Thermoelectric Modules market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Thermoelectric Modules market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A thermoelectric (TE) module, also called a thermoelectric cooler or Peltier cooler, is a semiconductor-based electronic component that functions as a small heat pump. By applying a low voltage DC power source to a TEM, heat will be moved through the module from one side to the other. One module face, therefore, will be cooled while the opposite face simultaneously is heated. It is important to note that this phenomenon is fully reversible whereby a change in the polarity of the applied DC voltage will cause heat to be moved in the opposite direction. Consequently, a TEM may be used for both cooling and heating in a given application.

The global average price of Thermoelectric Modules is in the decreasing trend, from 22.4 USD/Unit in 2012 to 21.06 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Thermoelectric Modules includes Single Stage module and Multistage module. Single Stage module still occupied about 85% market share as its low price. The growth rate of multistage module is faster as it can supply high heat difference.

China region is the largest supplier of Thermoelectric Modules, with a production market share nearly 38.55% in 2016. Rest of Asia is the second largest supplier of Thermoelectric Modules, enjoying production market share nearly 25.33% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, nose ahead China, with a consumption market share nearly 25.28% in 2016. While all the major regions like North America and APAC will also enjoy a fastest speed in next several years.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Thermoelectric Modules 4900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Thermoelectric Modules 4900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Thermoelectric Modules 4900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 538.8 million in 2019. The market size of Thermoelectric Modules 4900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

