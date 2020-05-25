Covid-19 Impact on Global Drugs for Oncology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Global Drugs for Oncology market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Global Drugs for Oncology market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Cancer is the name given to a group of related diseases characterized by the uncontrolled and excessive growth of abnormal cells. More than 200 different types of cancer have been identified.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Drugs for Oncology Market
Prior to COVID-19, the market for Drugs for Oncology was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Drugs for Oncology is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Drugs for Oncology market.
Global Drugs for Oncology Scope and Market Size
Drugs for Oncology market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drugs for Oncology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Drugs for Oncology market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Drugs for Oncology industry.
The following players are covered in this report:
Roche
Celgene
Novartis
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Johnson & Johnson
Merck & Co.
AstraZeneca
Pfizer
Amgen
Eli Lilly
AbbVie
Takeda
Astellas
Ipsen
Sanofi
Bayer
Biogen Idec
Teva
Otsuka
Eisai
Merck KGaA
Gilead Sciences
Drugs for Oncology Breakdown Data by Type
Chemotherapy
Targeted Therapy
Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy)
Hormonal Therapy
Others
Drugs for Oncology Breakdown Data by Application
Blood Cancer
Breast Cancer
Gastrointestinal Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Respiratory/Lung Cancer
Others
