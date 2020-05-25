Global Medical Examination Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Medical Examination market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Medical Examination market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In a physical examination, medical examination, or clinical examination, a medical practitioner examines a patient for any possible medical signs or symptoms of a medical condition. It generally consists of a series of questions about the patient’s medical history followed by an examination based on the reported symptoms. Together, the medical history and the physical examination help to determine a diagnosis and devise the treatment plan. This data then becomes part of the medical record.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Medical Examination Market

Prior to COVID-19, the market for Medical Examination was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Medical Examination is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Medical Examination market.

Global Medical Examination Scope and Segment

The global Medical Examination market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Examination market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Medical Examination market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Medical Examination industry.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Routine Physical Examination

Comprehensive Physical Examination

Others

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Enterprise

Individuals

Competitive Landscape:

The Medical Examination key manufacturers in this market include:

Kaiser Permanente

Bupa

Health 100

IKang Group

Japanese Red Cross

Rich Healthcare

Mayo Clinic

MJ Health Care

Nuffield Health

Cleveland Clinic

Cooper Aerobics

Samsung Total Healthcare Center

Milord Health Group

Seoul National University Hospital

PL Tokyo Health Care Center

Sun Medical Center

Mediway Medical

St. Luke’s International Hospital

Seoul Medicare

Lifescan Medical Centre

Raffles Medical Group

Tokyo Midtown Clinic

AcuMed Medical.

