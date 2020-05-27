Global Artificial Sensing System Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Artificial Sensing System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Artificial Sensing System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Artificial Sensing System can sense the surrounding environment or special substances, such as gas perception, light perception, temperature and humidity perception, human perception, etc., and convert analog signals into digital signals for processing by the central processor. The final result is displayed as gas concentration parameters, light intensity parameters, whether anyone is detected in the range, temperature and humidity data, and so on.

The Artificial Sensing System obtains information by various sensors, and they have various physical, chemical or biological sensors. According to the convexity theorem of information theory, the function and quality of the sensor determine the amount of information and quality of the information obtained by the sensing system, which is the first key to the construction of a high-quality sensing technology system.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Vision

Touch

Hearing

Movement

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Agriculture

Electronics and Electrical

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Military

Others

The Artificial Sensing System key manufacturers in this market include:

Keyence Corp

National Instruments

Omron Corp.

Siemens Milltronics Process Instruments

Alpha Mos

Balluff Gmbh

Banner Engineering Corp.

Cognex Corp.

Cyberoptics Corp.

Roboscientific

Syntouch Inc.

Tactual Labs Co.

Vaporsens

Massa Products Corp.

