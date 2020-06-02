Covid-19 Impact on Fluted Twin-Wall Corrugated Plastic Sheet Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Fluted Twin-Wall Corrugated Plastic Sheet market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Fluted Twin-Wall Corrugated Plastic Sheet market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Corrugated plastic is usually made from polypropylene which is capable of being recycled. Fluted (corrugated) Polypropylene (PP) sheet, a polyolefin product, is a lightweight, material known for its versatility across many industries and applications. Fluted PP is used in Graphic Arts, Packaging, Agriculture, Automotive and Industrial markets. Common applications include signage, trade show and retail display, binding/stationary, crates, as separators or liners in packaging, vehicle trunk liners, and more. Sturdy, reusable, recyclable, returnable, waterproof fluted polypropylene shipping containers are superior to corrugated paper. Polypropylene offers good resistance to chemical or acid attacks and has low moisture absorption and superior electrical insulation.

Fluted Twin-Wall Corrugated Plastic Sheet (also known as corrugated plastic cardboard, corrugated plastic board sheets, coroplast sheets, waterproof cardboard, corrugated stratocore sheets) are 2 outside flat plastic sheets separated by small plastic beams running perpendicular to them. Corrugated plastic sheets come in a wide variaty of colors and thicknesses. They can be fire retardant or non-fire retardant.

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as graphic arts and signage, packaging and storage, agriculture, automotive, building and construction and so on. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Fluted Twin-Wall Corrugated Plastic Sheet. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Coroplast (Inteplast Group)(USA), Primex Plastics (USA), Karton (Italy), SIMONA(Germany), DS Smith (UK), Distriplast(France), Sangeeta Group (India), Northern Ireland Plastics (UK), Zibo Kelida Plastic(China), Tah Hsin Industrial(Taiwan), Twinplast (UK), Plastflute (Malaysia), Creabuild (Dubai), Corex Plastics (Australia), etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Polypropylene Type

Polyethylene Type

Others

Based on the Application:

Graphic Arts and Signage

Packaging and Storage

Agriculture

Automotive

Building and Construction

Others

