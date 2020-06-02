Covid-19 Impact on Self-Levelling Concrete Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Self-Levelling Concrete market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Self-Levelling Concrete market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Self-leveling concrete is polymer-modified cement that has high flow characteristics and, in contrast to traditional concrete, does not require the addition of excessive amounts of water for placement.

Self-leveling concrete is an advanced face of cement that has special flow characteristics that do not require any specific medium for placement. As the construction market is increasing worldwide, so is the self-leveling concrete market.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Arkema Group, Saint-Gobain S.A., Duraamen Engineered Products Inc, Durex Covering Inc, Ardex Group, LafargeHolcim, Durabond, Quikrete, CTS Cement Manufacturing Corporation, ACG Materials, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Underlayments

Toppings

Others

Based on the Application:

Commercial

Residential

Others

