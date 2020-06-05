Covid-19 Impact on Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Wire Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Wire market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Wire market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Galvanized steel wire refers to any steel wire product that has subjected to a galvanizing process to improve its resistance to corrosion. This process typically involves dipping the finished wire product into a bath of heated zinc compound to form a scratch- and corrosion-resistant coating across the entire surface of the wire. Although this coating is not considered to be a permanent anti-corrosion solution, it does greatly increase the wire’s resistance to rust and thus considerably prolongs its service lifespan. Galvanized steel wire is available in a wide range of gauges and lengths, and is used extensively in the construction industry and in the industrial, do-it-yourself, and agricultural sectors.

Hot-dip galvanization is a form of galvanization. It is the process of coating iron and steel with zinc, which alloys with the surface of the base metal when immersing the metal in a bath of molten zinc at a temperature of around 840 °F (449 °C). When exposed to the atmosphere, the pure zinc (Zn) reacts with oxygen (O2) to form zinc oxide (ZnO), which further reacts with carbon dioxide (CO2) to form zinc carbonate (ZnCO3), a usually dull grey, fairly strong material that protects the steel underneath from further corrosion in many circumstances.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Wire. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Wire was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Wire is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Wire, including the following market information:

Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Wire Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Wire Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Wire Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Wire Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include WireCo World Group, Lexco Cable, Davis, Artsons, Seal Wire, King Steel Corporation, Hua Yuan, TianZe, Henan Hengxing, Tianjin Galfa, Maanshan Dingtai, Tianjin Metallury, Zhejiang Wansheng Yunhe, Wuhan Iron & Steel River North, Huadong Cable, 81steel, Hebei Jiutian, Zhengzhou zhenggang, Jiangyin Walsin, Tianjin Quanyou Steel Rope, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Pure Zinc

Zinc Alloy

Based on the Application:

Construction

Home Appliance

Automotive

General Industrial

