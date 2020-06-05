Global Sivelestat Sodium Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.6% From 2020 To 2027

Sivelestat sodium is a competitive inhibitor of neutrophil elastase, it was used as a drug candidate during the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic which occurred in China in 2003. Many pharmaceutical companies did not proceed with the clinical trials back then as the SARS epidemic was over. Recently it came to cognizance after the National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA), has given approval for the use of sivelestat sodium in the treatment of COVID-19 infection.

Acute lung injury is reigning the treatment segment for the sivelestat sodium market. The key attributes responsible for the disease prognosis of acute respiratory distress syndrome are aspiration, pneumonia, and extrapulmonary sepsis, etc. The clinical manifestations associated with the disease are refractory hypoxemia, accumulation of pulmonary edema which decreases the lung’s capacity in eliminating carbon dioxide. It is still the most undertreated medical condition which has a mortality rate of 40%. Pediatric cardiopulmonary bypass surgery is anticipated to be the fastest-growing treatment segment on account of the ability of sivelestat sodium in reducing the perioperative inflammatory response and drastically reduces the duration of mechanical ventilation.

Hospitals and clinics are spearheading the end-user segment for the sivelestat sodium market. Patients throughout the globe suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome are immediately hospitalized in the critical care units of hospitals and clinics to stabilize the medical condition by mechanical ventilation. Ambulatory surgical centers will be registering lucrative market growth during the forecast period owing to its ability to serve patients residing in remote locations.

Asia Pacific is dominating the geography segment for the sivelestat sodium market. Rising prevalence of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), the major countries contributing to its supreme epidemiological count is Japan, China South Korea, etc. As per recent statistics provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the annual incidence rate of acute respiratory distress syndrome in the Asia Pacific region is 15.19 per 100,000 people. Additionally, the presence of major players such as Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Teva Takeda Yakuhin Ltd, and Shanghai Huilun Jiangsu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, etc. fortify the market growth in the region. Europe is the second-largest market on account of the rising prevalence of aspiration induced acute lung injury in the European Union region. Proactive role adopted by the European Medical Agency (EMA) to conduct clinical trial investigation pertaining to the therapeutic efficacy and safety of sivelestat sodium in curbing the High mortality rate associated with COVID -19 infection. North America will be the fastest-growing regional segment in the near future owing to the rising prevalence of acute lung failure. According to the recent facts provided by the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine annually in the United States 190,600 cases of acute respiratory distress syndrome are reported.

Pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the production of sivelestat sodium are Merck KGaA., Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Teva Takeda Yakuhin Ltd., Tocris Bioscience, Cayman Chemical, Shanghai Huilun Jiangsu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., R&D Systems, Inc., Toronto Research Chemicals and Abcam, plc.

