Global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

For production of cold asphalt mixes for road repairs, Cold Mix Asphalt Additives make anti-sticking film surrounding bitumen coated aggregate, they can make the asphalt be used at (0–30 °C). Composed of a variety of polymers, at room temperature was liquid, with a slight irritating odor, flash point 290 ℃, freezing point -5 ℃, stable nature.

The global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives production market was 96 K MT in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.23%from 2013 to 2023. The technical barriers of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Northeast Asia and USA. The key companies in Cold Mix Asphalt Additives market include. Dow, ArrMaz, Colasphalt, Evonik, Arkema Group. In 2016, the demand for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives in all regions is leveling off. The demand for these products will grow steadily.

Cold Mix Asphalt Additives are widely used in roads, pavements, airfields, and parking lots made of asphalt and others. In 2016, Emulsion-based Cold Mix Asphalt Additive consumption occupy more than 65% of total amount. In recent years, Europe has become the largest world market for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives, surpassing North America and China. North America is the leading footwear producer in the world, followed by Europe. Therefore, increasing demand for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives is expected to support the growth over forecast period. Cold Mix Asphalt Additives industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives decreased and we expect the price has pressure to increase in short time with new capacity released. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding new capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs, improve quality and performance for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives product application. The competition in Cold Mix Asphalt Additives market will become more intense.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Cold Mix Asphalt Additives market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Cold Mix Asphalt Additives industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Emulsion-based Cold Mix Asphalt Additive

Solvent-based Cold Mix Asphalt Additive

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Cold Patch Stockpile Mix

Cold Mix Paving

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Cold Mix Asphalt Additives market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Cold Mix Asphalt Additives key manufacturers in this market include:

DowDuPont

ArrMaz

Evonik

Arkema Group

Engineered Additives

Kraton Performance Polymers

Kao Chemicals

Akzo Nobel

Huntsman

Sinopec

Jiangsu Jinyang

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

