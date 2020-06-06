Global Licorice Extract Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Licorice Extract market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Licorice Extract market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Licorice extract comes from the licorice plant. The root of the plant is primarily used in preparing the extract, and the hard woody plant is pulped then boiled to further extract and refine the contents.

Licorice extract is a natural ingredient often found in both food and herbal medicine supplements. While the full medicinal effectiveness of licorice has not been completely tested, some benefits have been proven and others have enough support to warrant its inclusion in a number of supplements. Often found in teas and used in a number of different products as a flavoring ingredient, licorice extract can provide help in treating stomach issues such as heartburn, but does have some noteworthy side effects that should be considered.

Licorice extract industry has low technology barrier and is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world licorice extract industry. The main market players are Magnasweet, ASEH, Zagros Licorice, Sepidan Osareh and F&C Licorice. The global production of licorice extract will increase to 44595 MT in 2017 from 37213 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 3.69%. Global licorice extract capacity utilization rate remained at around 75.24% in 2016.

Licorice extract has three types, which include pharmaceutical grade, food grade and feed grade. And each type has application industries relatively. With pharmaceutical value and sweetening effect of licorice extract, the downstream application industries will need more licorice extract products. So, licorice extract has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance licorice extract through improving technology.

The major raw materials for licorice extract are licorice and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of licorice extract. The production cost of licorice extract is also an important factor which could impact the price of licorice extract. The licorice extract manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

In 2019, the global Licorice Extract market size was US$ 865.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Licorice Extract market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Licorice Extract industry.

The research report studies the Licorice Extract market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Licorice Extract market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Licorice Extract market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Licorice Extract market: Segment Analysis

The global Licorice Extract market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Licorice Extract market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Licorice Extract market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Licorice Extract market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Licorice Extract key manufacturers in this market include:

Magnasweet

ASEH

Zagros Licorice

Sepidan Osareh

F&C Licorice

Norevo GmbH

Ransom Naturals

Maruzen Pharmaceuticals

MCFS

Aushadhi Herbal

Avestia Pharma

VPL Chemicals

Zelang

Changyue

Bokai

