Global Methylamine Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

Global Methylamine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Methylamine is an organic compound with a formula of CH3NH2. This colorless gas is a derivative of ammonia, but with one hydrogen atom being replaced by a methyl group. It is the simplest primary amine. It is sold as a solution in methanol, ethanol, tetrahydrofuran, or water, or as the anhydrous gas in pressurized metal containers. Industrially, methylamine is transported in its anhydrous form in pressurized railcars and tank trailers. It has a strong odor similar to fish. Methylamine is used as a building block for the synthesis of many other commercially available compounds. Generally speaking, there are two forms of methylamine: gas and liquid. In our report, gas will be turned into the form of liquid when calculated. That’s to say, we do research based on that1 MT gas type methylamine is equal to 2 MT liquid type methylamine.

Methylamine is an important chemical intermediate, in commercial production methanol and NH3 are the key materials. Methylamines exists in two forms: gas and liquid. Liquid type is the main type and takes 83.84% share, the purity is 40%, 50% and 60%. The application of Methylamine is wide and pesticides, n-methylpyrrolidone and alkylalkanolamines are the most important applications. The shares are 32.88%, 35.37% and 24.41%, respectively. Pharmaceuticals are also the application field of methylamine, but the share is relatively low, in 2016 the share is only 3.19%.

Eastman, Chemours and BASF are the main manufacturers in Notrh America, the total consumption volume in North America was 341616 MT in 2016, the products of Eastman and Chemours are well sold, the shares are 55.99% and 27.10%, respectively.

In North America, USA is the biggest consuming region, the consumption volume increases to 337485 MT in 2017 from 245801 MT in 2012 with the average growth rate of 6.55%. Canada is the second largest consuming region, with 14280 MT consumed in 2016.

In the furture, the market is bright and full of potential. Because the demand is promising, Eastman, Chemours, BASF and other manufacturers pay more attention to the methylamine market in North America. So in our prediction, the production will continue to increase and the consumption volume will also enhance. In 2022 the consumption volume will be 431470 MT from 341616 MT in 2016.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Methylamine market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Methylamine industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Gas

Liquid

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Pesticides

N-methylpyrrolidone

Alkylalkanolamines

Pharmaceuticals

Other

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Methylamine market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Methylamine key manufacturers in this market include:

Eastman

Chemours

BASF

Celanese

Balaji Amines

MGC

Balchem

…

