In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on ESD Packaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on ESD Packaging market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-esd-packaging-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021



ESD packaging is used for devices or products that can be damaged by electrostatic discharge (ESD). ESD is the sudden flow of electricity between two electrically charged objects. This flow of electricity may result in the damage of devices. ESD packaging is commonly used for packaging printed circuit boards (PCBs) and semiconductors. PCBs are mostly used in industries such as electronics and automotive and are extremely prone to ESD.

The APAC to dominate the ESD packaging market during the forecast period. The high concentration of electronic manufacturers in countries like China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan is the major contributor to the growth of the ESD packaging market in APAC. Also, the market is driven by the growing demand for smartphones and IT infrastructure in the region.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for ESD Packaging. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for ESD Packaging was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for ESD Packaging is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of ESD Packaging, including the following market information:

Global ESD Packaging Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global ESD Packaging Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global ESD Packaging Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global ESD Packaging Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BASF, Desco Industries, Dow Chemical Company, PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, DaklaPack Group, Dou Yee, GWP Group, Kao-Chia Plastics, Miller Supply, Polyplus Packaging, TIP Corporation, Uline, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Antistatic Latex Bag Packaging

Composite Materials Packaging

Other

Based on the Application:

Communication Network Infrastructure

Consumer Electronics

Computer Peripherals

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare and Instrumentation

Automotive

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-esd-packaging-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com