COVID-19 Impact on EVA Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on EVA market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) is formed by the copolymerization of ethylene and vinyl acetate. It has excellent toughness property. When EVA is forged into a porous material, it acts similar to rubber due to its elastic property. EVA when compared with low-density polyethylene (LDPE) is three times more flexible. This material has various properties, such as low-temperature toughness, stress-crack resistance, ultraviolet radiation resistance, good barrier properties, and hot-melt adhesive waterproof properties.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the EVA market throughout the forecast period. China is the largest consumer of EVA in APAC. The rise in demand for flexible packaging and the growth of the footwear industry in China, is driving the demand for EVA market in the region.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for EVA. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for EVA was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for EVA is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of EVA, including the following market information:

Global EVA Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global EVA Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global EVA Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global EVA Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Arkema, Celanese, DuPont, ExxonMobil, Lanxess, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, Sumitomo Chemical, Asia Polymer Corporation, Braskem, Bridgestone, Formosa Plastics, Hanwha Chemical, Innospec, Repsol, Versalis, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

VLEVA

LEVA

MEVA

HEVA

Based on the Application:

Films

Adhesives and Coatings

Molding Plastics

Foaming Materials

Other

