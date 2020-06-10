COVID-19 Impact on Fatty Amines Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Fatty Amines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Fatty Amines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fatty amines are the nitrogen derivatives of alcohols, fatty acids, and olefins, manufactured from natural sources, petrochemical raw materials, and fats and oils. Fatty amines are cationic surface-active compounds, which adhere to surfaces by either chemical or physical bonds. Commercial products are manufactured using fatty amines as reactive intermediates. In terms of type, the global fatty amines market is segmented as primary fatty amines, secondary fatty amines, and tertiary fatty amines.

Tertiary fatty amines are processed using nickel and cobalt catalysts within the pressure range of 7-14 (bar) and temperatures between 302°F and 446°F. The tertiary fatty amines segment is witnessing growth because they are extensively used as corrosion inhibitors and lubricant additives. The segment will continue to grow during the estimated period due to their growing adoption as a sanitizing agent, fabric softeners, and organoclays by various end users in the fatty amines ethoxylates market.

Major competitors identified in this market include AkzoNobel, Evonik Industries, Global Amines, Lonza, Solvay, Kao Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Indo Amines Ltd, KLK Oleo, etc.

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Tertiary Fatty Amines

Primary Fatty Amines

Secondary Fatty Amines

Water Treatment

Agro-Chemicals

Oilfield Chemicals

Asphalt Additives

Anti-Cracking

Other

