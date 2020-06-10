COVID-19 Impact on Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fatty methyl ester sulfonates are the derivatives of oils and fats like vegetable oil, palm oil, and coconut oil. These are eco-friendly anionic surfactants that are synthesized by the sulfonation of saturated fatty acid methyl esters. They exhibit high detergency due to the availability of vegetable oils and are used extensively in detergents in the powdered and liquid form. Their raw materials are obtained from renewable and natural resources, because of which they exhibit low toxic effects and are currently used in personal care products. They are readily and easily biodegradable and exhibit lower toxicity compared to petroleum-based detergents.

Manufacturers extensively use anionic surfactants such as methyl ester sulfonate as an active ingredient in laundry detergents. It is highly preferred over other synthetic detergents because it has lower level of toxicity. In addition, methyl ester sulfonate is obtained from renewable resources. Furthermore, the fatty methyl ester sulfonate market will continue to witness growth in the detergents segment because the presence of small chain carbon atoms in fatty methyl ester sulfonate makes it highly biodegradable.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate, including the following market information:

Global Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Chemithon, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Lion, Stepan, Wilmar International, China Factories Group, China Petrochemical, Fenchem, Henan Surface Chemical Industry, Ronas Chemicals, Zanyu Technology, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Other

Based on the Application:

Laundry Detergents

Personal Care

Other

