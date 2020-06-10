COVID-19 Impact on Fiberglass Building Products Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Fiberglass Building Products market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Fiberglass Building Products market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fiberglass materials are used in building products, including in mesh products, these are used for façade reinforcement and to prevent cracks on walls. Mesh fabric is a major component of insulation systems. In walls and ceiling, fiberglass is used for decorations and renovations. It is also used for protection from fire. In drywall tapes, these materials are used to increase the strength of joints and as repair solutions.

The fiberglass building products market will be dominated by the non-residential segment during the next four years and this mainly due to the rapid expansion by automotive manufacturers. Factors such as the significant increase in the number of office buildings and other constructions such as café, hospitals, theme parks, shopping malls, and retails stores will also fuel the growth of this segment in the fiberglass building products market. Additionally, the growing demand from the entertainment, education, and healthcare sectors in the developing economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Brazil, will promote the growth of this market segment.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Braj Binani Group, China Beihai Fiberglass, Johns Manville, Jushi Group, Phifer, PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain, Chongqing Polycomp International, Enduro, KCC Fiberglass, Knauf Insulation, Taishan Fiberglass, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

CFRP

GFRP

Other

Based on the Application:

Residential

Non-residential

