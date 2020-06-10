COVID-19 Impact on Fiberglass for Aerospace Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Fiberglass for Aerospace market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Fiberglass for Aerospace market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fiberglass is a composite material, which is widely used in the aerospace industry for its lightweight and eco-friendly nature. It is made of glass fiber reinforced plastics. Fiberglass is a fiber reinforced polymer, which is made of plastics and reinforced with glass fibers in a continuous stranded fashion.

The structural parts segment accounted for the largest share of the fiberglass market for the aerospace industry. Fiberglass is used as the primary ingredient in various structural parts such as tail fins, flaps propellers, radomes, air brakes, rotor blades, motor parts, and wing tips. Owing to the exorbitant benefits such as cost-effectiveness, robust strength, and resistance to chemicals, the alloy is widely used in the manufacture of crucial components. The growing demand for commercial and passenger aircraft will be the major factor influencing the growth of this market segment.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Fiberglass for Aerospace. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Fiberglass for Aerospace was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Fiberglass for Aerospace is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Fiberglass for Aerospace, including the following market information:

Global Fiberglass for Aerospace Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Fiberglass for Aerospace Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Fiberglass for Aerospace Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Fiberglass for Aerospace Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Jushi Group, PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain, China Beihai Fiberglass, AGY, Braj Binani Group, Chongqing Polycomp International, KCC, Knauf Insulation, Taishan Fiberglass, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

CFRP

GFRP

Other

Based on the Application:

Structural Parts

Flooring, Closets, Cargo Liners, and Seating

Luggage Bins and Storage Racks

Other

