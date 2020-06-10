Covid-19 Impact on Fire Resistant Glass Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Fire Resistant Glass market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Fire Resistant Glass market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fire resistant glasses control smoke, fire, and heat, thereby letting safe passage in case of fire. The rise in fire-related accidents has propelled the demand for fire resistant glasses. Lately, it has been observed that the market for passive fire protection has grown significantly. It can be attributed to the low maintenance cost of passive fire protection as compared to active fire protection. Furthermore, the performance and reliability of passive fire protection systems are higher than that of active fire protection systems. Fire resistant glass is one of the passive protection systems and hence, it is witnessing increasing adoption across various sectors.

Europe is one of the largest consumers of fire resistant glass, followed by Asia Pacific.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Fire Resistant Glass was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Fire Resistant Glass is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Saint-Gobain, SCHOTT, Pilkington, Asahi Glass, Pyroguard, AIS Glass, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Laminated

Ceramic

Tempered

Wired

Based on the Application:

Building & Construction

Marine

Others

