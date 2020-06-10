COVID-19 Impact on Flavors and Fragrances Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Flavors and Fragrances market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Flavors and Fragrances market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Flavors and fragrances are made up of esters, acids, alcohol, ketones, aldehydes and lactones. On the basis of its ingredient types, market is segmented into essential oils and aroma chemicals.

According to our flavors and fragrances market industry report, the Americas accounted for the largest share of the market. Much of the market’s growth is driven by an increase in consumer awareness about personal care products and the rise in consumption of convenience food.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Flavors and Fragrances. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Flavors and Fragrances was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Flavors and Fragrances is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Flavors and Fragrances, including the following market information:

Global Flavors and Fragrances Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Flavors and Fragrances Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Flavors and Fragrances Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Flavors and Fragrances Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Firmenich, Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances, Symrise, Takasago, International Flavors＆Fragrances, MANE, Robertet Group, Sensient Technologies Corporation, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Formulated Flavors and Fragrances

Essential Oils

Aroma Chemicals

Other

Based on the Application:

Personal Care Products

Food & Beverages

Other

