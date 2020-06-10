COVID-19 Impact on Flexitanks Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Flexitanks market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Flexitanks market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Flexitank is a bag used to transport non-hazardous and non-viscous (less than 1.6 specific gravity) bulk liquid cargos through ordinary 20 ft containers. Flexitanks are made up of a single layer or multilayer polyethylene or polyvinyl chloride. They can hold around 11,000-25,000 liters of liquid substances, such as industrial oils, food stuffs, and non-hazardous chemical liquids.

The food application segment accounted for the major shares of the flexitanks market. The increasing use of flexitanks to transport beer and wine, edible oils, food additives, glycerin, mineral water, fruit juice, and vegetable oils will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Flexitanks was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Flexitanks is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Flexitanks, including the following market information:

Global Flexitanks Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Flexitanks Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Flexitanks Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Flexitanks Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Environmental Packaging Technologies, MY FlexiTank, Qingdao LAF Packaging, SIA Flexitanks, Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics, BeFlexi, BLT Flexitanks Industrial, Bulk Liquid Solutions, Mak & Williams Flexitanks Supply Limited, Rishi FIBC Solutions, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Multilayer Flexitanks

Monolayer Flexitanks

Bilayer Flexitanks

Based on the Application:

Food Applications

Industrial Applications

Chemical Applications

Other

