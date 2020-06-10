COVID-19 Impact on Flexographic Printing Inks Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Flexographic Printing Inks market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Flexographic Printing Inks market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Flexographic printing inks are produced by the process of flexography and are primarily used for the printing of packaging materials. They are mainly used for printing on flexible packaging, corrugated board cartons, shrink sleeves, flexible sleeves, bags and sacks, labels, mold, wrap arounds, envelopes, sanitary ware and kitchenware, folding cartons, newspapers, and other products. Flexographic printing inks are commonly used in a wide range of food packaging products such as seal bags, cups, sachets, pouches and paper bags.

The water-based technology segment accounted for the major shares of the flexographic printing inks market during. Factors such as the stable viscosity and low volatile organic compound emissions will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. In addition, the less inflammability and the compatibility with a wide range of substrate surfaces will also drive the segment growth in the global market.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Flexographic Printing Inks was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Flexographic Printing Inks is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include DIC Corporation, Fujifilm, Sakata Inx, Color Resolution, Toyo Ink, Altana, FlintGroup, Zeller+Gmelin, Printcolor Screen, T&K TOKA Corporation, Brancher, INX International Ink, BCM Inks, Ink-Anon, American Inks and Technology, Braden Sutphin Ink Company, Needham Inks, Frimpeks, Rupa Colour Ink, New Africa Inks, Shandong Deture Fine Chemical Technology, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

UV Cured

Other

Based on the Application:

Flexible Packaging

Corrugated Cardboard

Folding Cartons

Tags and Labels

Other

