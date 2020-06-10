COVID-19 Impact on Fluorspar Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Fluorspar market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Fluorspar market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fluorite (also called fluorspar) is the mineral form of calcium fluoride, CaF2. It belongs to the halide minerals. It crystallizes in isometric cubic habit, although octahedral and more complex isometric forms are not uncommon.

The hydrofluoric acid segment accounted for the major shares of the fluorspar market. The hydrofluoric acid finds application in the synthesis of fluorocarbons such as CFCs, HCFCs, HFCs, and fluorine-bearing chemicals. Moreover, it is also used as a catalyst in the petroleum industry.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Fluorspar was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Fluorspar is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Fluorspar, including the following market information:

Global Fluorspar Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Fluorspar Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Fluorspar Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Fluorspar Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include China Kings Resources Group, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V, Minersa Group, RUSAL, Seaforth Mineral & Ore, British Fluorspar, Canada Fluorspar, Centralfluor Industries Group, Groupe Managem, Kenya Fluorspar Company, Masan Group, Mongolrostsvetmet, Steyuan Mineral Resources Group, Ying Peng Group, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Acidspar

Metspar

Others (Include Optical and Lapidary Grade)

Based on the Application:

Aluminum Production

Steel Production

Hydrofluoric Acid

Others

