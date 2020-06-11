COVID-19 Impact on Plywood Panels Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Plywood Panels market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Plywood Panels market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Plywood panels are made up of at least three thin layers (or plies) of wood, bonded together with a suitable adhesive.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Plywood Panels. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Plywood Panels was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Plywood Panels is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Plywood Panels, including the following market information:

Global Plywood Panels Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Cbm)

Global Plywood Panels Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Cbm)

Global Plywood Panels Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Cbm)

Global Plywood Panels Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Cbm)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Nakamura Tsukiita Inc, UPM Plywood, Potlatch Corporation, SVEZA, Roseburg, Greenply Industries, Mampilly Plywood Industries, Jisheng Tocho, Joubert Plywood, Asia Plywood Company, Samling, Austral Plywoods, Bahar Timber, Van Styn, Anchor Marine Plywood, TaiNuo Plywoods, Consmos, Timber Products Company, Bischoff +Schafer, Murphy, Bellotti Spa, Nord Compensati, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Below 10mm

10mm-20mm

21mm-30mm

Above 30mm

Based on the Application:

Construction

Marine

Furniture

Others

