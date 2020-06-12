Global Modified Asphalt Emulsion Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Modified Asphalt Emulsion Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Modified Asphalt Emulsion Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Modified Asphalt Emulsion Market

Prior to COVID-19, the market for Modified Asphalt Emulsion was anticipated to grow from US$ 435 million in 2020 to US$ 696 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.94% during 2021 2027, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Modified Asphalt Emulsion is projected to grow from US$ 318 million in 2020 (a change by ~-26.9% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ 451 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during 2021 2027. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public 損rivate companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Modified Asphalt Emulsion market.

Global Modified Asphalt Emulsion Scope and Market Size

The global Modified Asphalt Emulsion market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Modified Asphalt Emulsion market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2027.

By Company

Total

ExxonMobil

Sinopec

BPCL

Gazprom Neft

Shell

TIPCO ASPHALT

SK

Colas

Nynas

Baolirus

Guochuang Hi-Tech

Nichireki

Segment by Type

SBS Modified Asphalt Emulsion

SBR Modified Asphalt Emulsion

Chloroprene Rubber Modified Asphalt Emulsion

Natural Rubber Modified Asphalt Emulsion

Others

Segment by Application

Road Construction & Paving

Roofing

Other

By Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

