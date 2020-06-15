Covid-19 Impact on Butyl Elastomers Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Butyl Elastomers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Butyl Elastomers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Butyl Elastomers is also known as butyl rubber. Generally it is produced by the copolymerization of the 2%of isoprene and 98%of isobutyl. Butyl rubber is viscoelastic material with excellent permeability. Basically it is colours and tasteless though it exhibits the minor odour. Butyl elastomers are resists the high temperature, abrasion, chemical attack, tearing and possess the excellent electrical insulation characteristic. Synthesized rubber has excellent physical and chemical properties which make it more useful in several industries. It is also highly permeable to air and moisture though if finds many application in automobile tyres, sport gears, ball bladder, sealants and many others.

The growing adaption of the butyl rubber for the new application due to introduction of better quality product by manufacturer is anticipated to bolster the growth of the butyl elastomers market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising utilization of butyl rubber product at the end use application such as tubes & tyres for automotive, vibration control product and many others is also driving the growth globally. Increasing expenditure in butyl elastomers products is expected to positive growth of the butyl elastomers during the forecast period.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Butyl Elastomers. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Butyl Elastomers was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Butyl Elastomers is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Butyl Elastomers, including the following market information:

Global Butyl Elastomers Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Butyl Elastomers Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Butyl Elastomers Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Butyl Elastomers Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Arkema, Sinopec, DowDuPont, Reliance Industries, Mascot Rubber Stamps, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Bayer, Huntsman, Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

IIR (Butyl Elastomer)

ACM (Acrylic Elastomer)

EPM (Ethylene-propylene Elastomer)

PEBA (Thermoplastic polyether block amides)

SBC (Styrene block copolymers

NBR (Nitrile Elastomer)

TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethanes)

SBR (Styrene block copolymers)

TPV (Thermoplastic Vulcanizates)

Others

Based on the Application:

Automotive

Medical

Consumer Goods

Others

