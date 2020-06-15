Covid-19 Impact on Silicon Tapes Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Silicon Tapes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Silicon Tapes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Silicon tapes are the non-tacky, self-amalgamating type tape. Basically it is produced from the cured silicon rubber which provides extended life and durability in its end use as a shielding tape. Further, silicone tapes are also known as self-vulcanizing, or silicone gel tapes. When silicon tape wrapped the around the pipes, electrical wire hoses and others it forms a waterproof, rubber, electrically insulated coating. It also resists the heat, moisture, sunlight, acid and other solvent. It has as wide application such as wire harnessing, vibration reduction, plumbing repairs, grip applications to tools, damaged wiring repairs, emergency repairs, wrapping purposes seal, electrical connections in various sector.

Demand of the silicon tape across the world has been at the rapid pace as the number of uses rising in the electrical and medical field as well. Silicon medical tapes help in abating the amount of skin damage caused by tape removal and dressing removal. Moreover, rising demand of the silicon tape in the chemical industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the silicon tape market. It uses for the gas leakage, electrical insulation, corrosion preventing weatherproofing, transmission and storage stages and others. With rising development of the chemical industries in the developed countries is expected to propel the growth of the silicon tapes market in the upcoming years. Further, it is also used for wrapping purpose and sector identification in many fields. Due to good resistive properties it finds several applications in others sectors. Research activities in enhancing the properties of silicon tape to make more resistive at extreme condition is expected to positively impact the growth of the market. These market activities are believed to open a gateway of opportunities for the companies entering into the business of silicon tape market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Silicon Tapes. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Silicon Tapes was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Silicon Tapes is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Silicon Tapes, including the following market information:

Global Silicon Tapes Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Silicon Tapes Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Silicon Tapes Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Silicon Tapes Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Permatex, Harbor Products, Tekra, Engineering Adhesives & Lubricants (Aust), 3M, Scapa, Permoseal, Midsun Specialty Products, Cardinal Health, Scapa, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Automotive

Electrical

Packaging

Textile

Others

Based on the Application:

Sector identification

Vibration reduction

Plumbing repairs

Wire harnessing

Cable management

Medical use

Leakage

Corrosion prevention

Weatherproofing

