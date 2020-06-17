Global Guaifenesin Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 2.7% From 2020 To 2027

Guaifenesin is categorized as an expectorant which enhances the removal of phlegm and bronchial secretions by reducing the adhesiveness and viscosity of mucus. The drug strength is 200mg for tablets, 600 mg for extended-release tablets, and 100 mg/5mL for oral syrup. It is available as both prescription and over the counter product throughout the globe.

Chest congestion is dominating the clinical application segment for the guaifenesin market. Respiratory tract infections such as common cold, influenza, asthma, bronchitis, allergic reactions, etc are associated with the disease manifestation of chest congestion and pain. Dry phlegm is a high stick and an adhesive substance produced in the respiratory tract due to infection which needs potent expectorants to thin the mucus and expel from the respiratory tract by coughing. Asthma will be registering impressive market growth in the near future owing to the frequent occurrence of clinical manifestation in asthma patients such as wheezing cough during physical activity and breathing problems. Physicians worldwide prescribe a combination therapy of guaifenesin with ephedrine to provide symptomatic relief in patients suffering from asthma.

Hospital pharmacy is leading the distribution channel segment for the guaifenesin market. The drug exhibits severe side effects such as nausea, vomiting constipation, etc., hence accurate compounding of different doses of guaifenesin is necessary for accordance with a physician’s prescription to negate side effects. Retail pharmacy is gaining positive market growth in the developing regions on account of availability of over the counter generic versions of guaifenesin and the ability to serve patients residing in remote locations.

North America is spearheading the geography segment for the guaifenesin market. The rising prevalence of influenza infection across all age groups determines the market growth. According to the latest statistics presented by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), annually approximately 25,000 people in the United States die due to influenza each year. Additionally, the presence of major players such as Pfizer, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group, plc, Aurohealth LLC, Strive Pharmaceuticals, Inc., etc further propel the market growth in the region. Europe is the second-largest regional segment on account of the rising prevalence of chest congestion associated with bronchitis and asthma in the region. As per the recent research citings provided by the European Commission report the lifetime prevalence rate of bronchitis and asthma is 55.9% and 3.9% respectively. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment during the forecast period. Significant increase in the seasonal influenza infection due to the monsoon and subtropical climate in the region and flourishing generic drugs market.

Pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the production of guaifenesin drug formulation are Reckitt Benckiser Group, plc., Pfizer, Inc., Aurohealth LLC., 7-Eleven, Inc., Strive Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Plc., Procter & Gamble and McNeil Consumer Healthcare.

Market Key Takeaway:

Rising prevalence of chest congestion in patients infected with common cold and influenza worldwide

A constant rise in the number of people suffering from lower respiratory tract infection associated with bronchitis and asthma producing dry phlegm

Availability of over the counter products containing guaifenesin in combination with other antitussive and bronchodilator drugs will further propel the market growth

