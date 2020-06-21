Covid-19 Impact on Bone Staple Systems Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Bone Staple Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Bone Staple Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bone staples are mostly used as fixation devices in orthopedics, which are commonly used close to the knee’s joint line. Bone staples involve specific applications in sports medicine such as ligament reconstruction fixation. Bone staples like all orthopedic hardware may snap or loosen years after a successful ligament reconstruction fixation procedure leading to local, remote, or intra-articular symptoms.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Stryker, Arthrex, Smith and Nephew, Instratek, Nextremity Solutions, Inc., Neosteo, Synthes, Wright Medical Technology, Zimmer Holdings, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Table Fixation Staples

Osteotomy Fixation Staples

Regular Fixation Staples

Other

Based on the Application:

Knee Ligament Repair

Ankle Fracture

Triple Arthrodesis

Epiphysial Growth Arrest

Arthrodesis of the Ankle and Wrist and Others

